The Space Between – Taylor Grace

Heaven and hell

You and me

Air thick with lust and greed

Temporary pleasures

Forever memories

I choose you

Come closer

Feel me breathe

Your chest heavy

Mine pressing in firmly

Closing the gap

Passion and ecstasy

Rhythmically enticing me

The space between

Love and fantasy

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me