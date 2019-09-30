The Space Between – Taylor Grace

Heaven and hell
You and me
Air thick with lust and greed
Temporary pleasures
Forever memories
I choose you
Come closer
Feel me breathe
Your chest heavy
Mine pressing in firmly
Closing the gap
Passion and ecstasy
Rhythmically enticing me
The space between
Love and fantasy
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me
