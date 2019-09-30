Truth Hurts – Padre

John sat quietly at the table trying to work up his nerve. Arlene knew something was up, but gave him the time he needed.

Abruptly he said, “Arly, I have something to tell you,” tears welling in his eyes.

She sat stoically waiting for what she knew was going to be bad news. My God, please not an affair, she thought bracing herself.

“They are cutting shifts at the plant,” he said. “And I agreed to take a third cut in hours and pay in order to keep the job,” he sniffed.

Before she could say anything, he continued. “I am so sorry, Arly. I know you were looking forward to the holiday, but truth is I have had to cancel it. It’s going to be so hard to even keep up with the mortgage. Truth is that this is killing me, I can’t stand letting you down. I can try to find an extra job and make it up to you.”

Arlene reached out and grasped his hand. “Sweetie, you haven’t let me down. I love you and that’s a truth that should never hurt.”

Padre

I am Padre of Padre’s Ramblings. In my life’s journey I have been a preacher, teacher, and served in the Forces. I am also an ecclesiastical historian, and theologian. I am married to my soulmate and am a father and grandfather. All have given me insights to things spiritual, and of things human. I am a public speaker as well, and have recently taken to writing poetry and short stories.