Vicarious Atonement – Pallavi

As I waddle through troves of treasured but arbitrary musings
I yearn for words to express my feelings
But they are being skittish and out of blitz
Unrelenting to my request to form a sentence
Evading emotions that are peering through my glass soul
Waiting to be put forth and across
Words oh words, only if you could be mine, I would create wonders
and the world would admire the splendor
Alas! I am under your subjugation, an accomplice to your crimes
Beset by your blasphemy and still acting sublime
Maybe tomorrow you can present your apology
or compensate for your treachery
Until then
I will vicariously atone for your sins
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
