Vicarious Atonement – Pallavi

As I waddle through troves of treasured but arbitrary musings

I yearn for words to express my feelings

But they are being skittish and out of blitz

Unrelenting to my request to form a sentence

Evading emotions that are peering through my glass soul

Waiting to be put forth and across

Words oh words, only if you could be mine, I would create wonders

and the world would admire the splendor

Alas! I am under your subjugation, an accomplice to your crimes

Beset by your blasphemy and still acting sublime

Maybe tomorrow you can present your apology

or compensate for your treachery

Until then

I will vicariously atone for your sins

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

