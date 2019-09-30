Wrapping Up September’s Smitten Book Title Prompt Challenge

Another month is drawing to a close and it time to say goodbye to the Smitten Book Title Challenge. My sincere thanks to everyone who participated in the writing challenge on WordPress, Facebook, and Instagram. It has truly been an honor to publish your stunning writing and to get to know you a little bit better. The writing submitted has been so good that my co-editors and I at Indie Blu(e) are considering a chapbook of our favorite response pieces. Stay tuned over the coming months for more details.

Still feeling inspired by September’s prompts?

I will accept response pieces inspired by any of the prompts through Sunday, October 13th at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

If you submitted a piece for publication through email and did not hear back from me, please let me know in the comments below!

Gmail can be a little wonky and I want to make sure that I didn’t miss anything.

If you would like to get a head start on October, the new daily prompts are below.

Peace & Light,

Christine