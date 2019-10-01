Frankenstein – Georgiann Carlson

Frankenstein was

patched together

from the best

parts of all the men

she had ever dated

he was the perfect man

kind

generous

gentle

attentive

funny

intelligent

and loyal

she knew she had done

a pretty good job

making him

all that was left

was a bit of

plastic surgery

and then

maybe

they would get

a dog

