Frankenstein – Georgiann Carlson

Frankenstein was
patched together
from the best
parts of all the men
she had ever dated
he was the perfect man
kind
generous
gentle
attentive
funny
intelligent
and loyal
she knew she had done
a pretty good job
making him
all that was left
was a bit of
plastic surgery
and then
maybe
they would get
a dog

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

