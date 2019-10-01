Frankenstein; Or the Modern Prometheus – CE Wing

That is me

Frankenstein

The Modern Prometheus

The Phantom of the Opera

Mr. Hyde

The Beast

All the tragic creatures

I identify with

The darkness is really

The lonely lion

Roaming

Roaring

Raging

No one sees

No one hears

No cares

Unloved

Unlovable

Unwanted

Tortured

Tormented

Torn

Giving up on the sun

Embracing the moon

And finding a peace

I’ve never known

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry