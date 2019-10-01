Frankenstein; Or the Modern Prometheus – CE Wing

That is me
Frankenstein
The Modern Prometheus
The Phantom of the Opera
Mr. Hyde
The Beast
All the tragic creatures
I identify with
The darkness is really
The lonely lion
Roaming
Roaring
Raging
No one sees
No one hears
No cares
Unloved
Unlovable
Unwanted
Tortured
Tormented
Torn
Giving up on the sun
Embracing the moon
And finding a peace
I’ve never known
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry