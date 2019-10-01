Frankenstein; Or, The New Prometheus – Christine E. Ray

stitched carefully together

from odd parts

of other women

you preferred me

to be

you recklessly

called forth

roaring thunder

flashes of lightening

that wracked through

my body

electric agony

ignited a spark

of independent life

I rose from the table

reborn

something new

something other

you gazed upon me

your creation

not with love

not with compassion

but with revulsion

with horror

you had longed for the

perfect rag doll

to pose

to toy with

we both knew

the moment

my mismatched eyes

met yours

I was not she

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image courtesy of Pinterest