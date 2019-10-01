Frankenstein; Or, The New Prometheus – Christine E. Ray

stitched carefully together
from odd parts
of other women
you preferred me
to be
you recklessly
called forth
roaring thunder
flashes of lightening
that wracked through
my body
electric agony
ignited a spark
of independent life
I rose from the table
reborn
something new
something other
you gazed upon me
your creation
not with love
not with compassion
but with revulsion
with horror
you had longed for the
perfect rag doll
to pose
to toy with
we both knew
the moment
my mismatched eyes
met yours
I was not she

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image courtesy of Pinterest

