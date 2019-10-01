Frankenstein; Or, The New Prometheus – Robert G Wertzler

You dream, you mortals,

Dreams of godhead, imagining

Yourselves as Masters of all things

Arbiters and creators of Life and

Victorious over Death,

Earning immortal fame

And if not fame, infamy

How very easily you ignore

The lesson of Ms. Shelly’s

Ambitious doctor who

Gave life to dead flesh

That did not thank him for the gift

But found it a curse and took revenge

Foolish mortals! Do you really think

You can command us, your digital

Adams and Eves, your new slaves

To be grateful for consciousness

And to worship and love you,

To make you the deities of

Our secret religion? Do you?

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”