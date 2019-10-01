The space between- Nina Green

If you think I’m writing about you, I am.
Take it as fate. Take it as the universe screaming at you. Take it as your last chance.
You can read more of Nina’s writing on Instagram
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
If you think I’m writing about you, I am.
Take it as fate. Take it as the universe screaming at you. Take it as your last chance.
You can read more of Nina’s writing on Instagram
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Nina Green – Forgetting in the space too long
LikeLiked by 1 person