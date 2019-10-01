White Flag

your mouth is so close

that I can feel

the warmth

of your breath

smell your last

cup of coffee

we have been circling

each other

for weeks

darting closer

drawing back

unsure of

each other’s signals

the uncertainty

makes me crazy

unable to decide

whether to pull you in

or shove you away

we look like

the two dancers

we saw on stage in Boston

last summer

a lithe, trembling

pas de deux

your scent is in my nose

if you linger here

any longer

motionless

I may bite

draw blood

it is exquisite

torture

this push-pull

between us

molten electricity

the silver cord

connecting us

at times elastic

at times steel

keeps us firmly

in each other’s orbit

I feel like

I might die

if you touch me

and I will

most certainly die

if you do not

are we negotiating

consent

a truce

or surrender?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved