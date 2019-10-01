White Flag

your mouth is so close
that I can feel
the warmth
of your breath
smell your last
cup of coffee
we have been circling
each other
for weeks
darting closer
drawing back
unsure of
each other’s signals
the uncertainty
makes me crazy
unable to decide
whether to pull you in
or shove you away
we look like
the two dancers
we saw on stage in Boston
last summer
a lithe, trembling
pas de deux
your scent is in my nose
if you linger here
any longer
motionless
I may bite
draw blood
it is exquisite
torture
this push-pull
between us
molten electricity
the silver cord
connecting us
at times elastic
at times steel
keeps us firmly
in each other’s orbit
I feel like
I might die
if you touch me
and I will
most certainly die
if you do not
are we negotiating
consent
a truce
or surrender?
