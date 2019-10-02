Frankenstein et al. – Donna Matthews

ghosts

goblins

dark shadows

mummies stirring

frankenstein’s monster

werewolves and vampires

black raven’s razor-sharp beaks

creatures of the dark rising up

to unleash their fury in your dreams

trapped in the ancient fear of night monsters

The above poem is written as an Etheree poem. The Etheree poem is ten lines with a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10 syllable count. The format can also be reversed for 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 syllable count. A Double Etheree has both a regular and reversed Etheree combined. Learn more about various poetry styles here.

