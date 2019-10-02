Frankenstein et al. – Donna Matthews

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

ghosts
goblins
dark shadows
mummies stirring
frankenstein’s monster
werewolves and vampires
black raven’s razor-sharp beaks
creatures of the dark rising up
to unleash their fury in your dreams
trapped in the ancient fear of night monsters

 

The painting above is available via the Let’s Make Art tutorial. Learn more about Let’s Make Art here

The above poem is written as an Etheree poem. The Etheree poem is ten lines with a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10 syllable count. The format can also be reversed for 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 syllable count. A Double Etheree has both a regular and reversed Etheree combined.  Learn more about various poetry styles here.

I started writing a couple of years ago as part of my then job description and have grown to love the poetry, prose, and short story genres.  In addition to writing, I also love to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot.  I am passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

Read more of my writing at DJ RANCH

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s