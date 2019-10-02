I am the Woman – Claire, from CK words and thoughts

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the Woman

your Mother warned you about

my challenging energy

supposed to be subdued

instead of living my life

just winging it

defying rules and authority

more alive and kicking

than she ever even permitted herself

be good now and suck it up

don’t show your feelings

better yet

don’t feel what you feel

it will make us all uncomfortable

deep down you agreed

while seeds of doubt

took years and years

of admiration turning envious

of camaraderie turning bitter

like strangler figs suffocating

what was left of our connection

I may be the Woman

your Mother warned you about

but at least I will go on living

unapologetic and free

I’m a single mom from the Netherlands, with three kids and a lovely dog named Lola. I’m sensitive and curious and have a large inner world. Life wasn’t always easy, but I’m happy made it this far…