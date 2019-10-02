If Only – Taylor Grace

To hold

A dream

Body craving

A kiss

Lips taste so sweet

♡

Your touch

Surrendering

If you could be mine

Time would be counted by your embrace

Cascading fantasy

Essence of you

Embodied fervor

Stealing my breath

Rhythm accelerates in my chest

Entangling lust

Exquisitely bonded

My heart complete

If only….

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me