If Only – Taylor Grace

To hold
A dream
Body craving
A kiss
Lips taste so sweet
♡
Your touch
Surrendering
If you could be mine
Time would be counted by your embrace
Cascading fantasy
Essence of you
Embodied fervor
Stealing my breath
Rhythm accelerates in my chest
Entangling lust
Exquisitely bonded
My heart complete
If only….
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me
