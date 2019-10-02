Not R&B – Stephen W. Buchanan

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

The Stone Butch Blues
played Cassidy’s
with such enthused
audacity
the place went nuts
as their hot cuts
devoured the hours

(C) Stephen W. Buchanan 2019

You can read more of Stephen’s writing at If You Haven’t Got A Sonnet

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s