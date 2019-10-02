Not R&B – Stephen W. Buchanan

The Stone Butch Blues
played Cassidy’s
with such enthused
audacity
the place went nuts
as their hot cuts
devoured the hours
(C) Stephen W. Buchanan 2019
You can read more of Stephen’s writing at If You Haven’t Got A Sonnet
