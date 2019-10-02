The Little Stranger – Christine E. Ray

we came to forget

hoping distance

time

could ease our grief

fewer reminders around us

of what was lost

to stop us dead

in our tracks

paralyze us

with longing

but we merely

traded one house

of sorrow

for another

glimpses of you

caught from the corner

of an eye

echoes of your

footsteps down

long hallways

childish laughter

filled with delight

the lingering aroma

of rich earth

you dug your

fingers into

long ago

fragrant grasses

you rolled in

pale hair warmed

sweetly by the sun

a little stranger

who never left

these walls

never moved on

haunting us

leaving us unsure

whether you

fill us with dread

or whether we secretly

welcome you

