The Little Stranger – Georgiann Carlson

he was there when I moved in

I called him The Little Stranger

although

sometimes it seemed

as if I were the stranger

and he was the one

who belonged in the house

he would wander through the rooms

looking for something

or someone

he seemed preoccupied

I was certain that he didn’t know

that he was dead

and one morning

as I was having breakfast

he stopped and looked at me

I smiled

and he smiled back

I motioned for him to sit down

and he misted onto the chair

I told him that he was no longer

among the living and that I would be

more than happy

to help him cross to the other side

frowning

he tried to pick up a fork

but was unable to do so

he mouthed words at me

and I told him to slow down

so that I could try and read his lips

he nodded

and mouthed the words

HELP ME

PLEASE

so I took him into the living room

where the silver inlaid pentagram

was already in the floor

I placed candles

at their proper points

did a quick cleansing and protection ritual

with him watching the entire time

and once I was sure

that everything was in the right place

I asked him if he was ready to go home

he nodded

and mouthed

THANK YOU

I blew him a kiss

which he caught in his hand

then he pressed his fist

still holding the kiss

to his heart

my eyes filled with tears

as I began to chant

and when the blinding light appeared

his face lit up with joy

he looked at me and waved

then he blew me a kiss and ran

toward the open arms of a woman

who was urging him forward

I stayed there

until the light was gone

then I broke the circle

straightened the room

and went back to my breakfast

happy

but thinking about

how very much I would miss him

