The Space Between – Ian Perlman

the brown empty branches
look like family from far away
from close up
you see the space between
wandering in the fog
of my own shadow
feigning disbelief
that I had no answers
thought I’d seen every photograph
in your album
with a change of lens
memories take a whole new shape
I should have done more
if i was willing
the blowing wind reminds me
to focus on the space between
