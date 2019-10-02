The Space Between – Ian Perlman

Writing Prompt Challenge

the brown empty branches

look like family from far away

from close up

you see the space between

wandering in the fog

of my own shadow

feigning disbelief

that I had no answers

thought I’d seen every photograph

in your album

with a change of lens

memories take a whole new shape

I should have done more

if i was willing

the blowing wind reminds me

to focus on the space between

You can read more of Ian’s writing on looking in your window

