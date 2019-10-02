Welcome Our New Barista: Lazarus Shatipamba

Go Dog Go Café

The Baristas were thrilled at the diverse and talented group who submitted applications to be a new Barista at the Go Dog Go Cafe. We will be introducing them to you one at a time so you can get to know them and their writing better. This week we introduce you to Lazarus.

Lazarus Shatipamba is a wormy bookworm that rarely ever sees the sun (except through the eyes of many a fictional character). His days are mostly spent stuck between the pages of a good book.

When he isn’t busy gathering dust in the library, then he is most likely writing some poetry (some of which may or may not be fictional)

Read more of his writing at THE POETS PEACE