Well Hello There – Lesley Worthington

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge 2 comments

Playing with words, hoping to make you smile
I wrote a couple of books…they are fun
All books on Amazon

You can read more of Lesley’s writing at WorthyWrites

2 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s