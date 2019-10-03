Little Stranger – Donna Matthews

I’d wanted a baby for so long and I couldn’t believe we were finally here. Walking up the path, the tall winter grass brushes against my legs. The house, falling into despair with neglect looked haunted with her busted out windows and tall dark spires. I think I even spotted a gargoyle on the south corner roof peak.

The little boy, a little stranger, to be frank, looks out the front window as I approach. The social worker had told us he’d been left to defend himself for weeks after his foster mother died.

Reaching the door, it opens before I have a chance to knock. Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before…the little boy stranger stands in the hallway. His dark eyes boring into me, measuring me. I take a tentative step forward into pending motherhood when the door behind me slams shut.

Painting by Donna Matthews with a Let’s Make Art Tutorial

Today’s entry is in a category known as flash fiction. There are many other names (micro, mini, nano, etc) and a variety of different lengths (one-word stories, six-word stories, 100 words, 500 words.)

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

Read more of Donna’s writing at DJ RANCH