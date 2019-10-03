Secret Lives of Girls

Poetry

memories of summer nights
sky midnight silk
studded with diamonds
my heart beating fast
with you sitting next to me
on a scratchy plaid blanket
you all Love’s Baby Soft skin
and strawberry pink lip gloss mouth
small hands entwined with mine
warm minty breath
our secrets held close
like your curves to mine
turning us molten
kisses full of longing
and wonder
witnessed only
by the jealous moon
and the fireflies that danced
over our heads

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

