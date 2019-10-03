Secret Lives of Girls

memories of summer nights

sky midnight silk

studded with diamonds

my heart beating fast

with you sitting next to me

on a scratchy plaid blanket

you all Love’s Baby Soft skin

and strawberry pink lip gloss mouth

small hands entwined with mine

warm minty breath

our secrets held close

like your curves to mine

turning us molten

kisses full of longing

and wonder

witnessed only

by the jealous moon

and the fireflies that danced

over our heads

