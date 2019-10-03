We Have Always Lived in a Castle – Georgiann Carlson

I’ve never lived anyplace else

we have always lived in a castle

I was born inside these walls

you might think that’s a wonderful thing

but let me tell you

it’s not

the castle is cold

and damp

in fall and winter

and it can be positively broiling hot

in the summer

there’s no air conditioning

so sleep is something that only

drops by now and then

either I’m freezing

and covered with blankets

or I’m soaking wet

not even bothering with a sheet

and there are no window panes

or screens

so it’s either windy

or there’s no breeze at all

but there are plenty of bugs

and birds flying in and out

sometimes even bats

I usually keep the windows covered

with cloth

tapestries

or blankets

depending on the time of year

so it’s often dark

a lot of the time

and there are a million stairs

all made out of granite

marble

or slabs of something else

that makes my legs tired

and my teeth hurt

after running up and down them

all day long

we still use candles

yes

I know that’s hard to believe

but imagine putting electricity

into this gigantic fortress

still

my parents love it here

I told them that as soon as I’m old enough

I’m moving out and living in a small cottage

with real windows and screens

they just laugh

and tell me that I’ll change my mind

once I’m older

they’re wrong

of course

although I do like the fireplace

in the Great Hall

it’s big enough for ten or fifteen tall men

to stand in

and the dogs like all the room they have

to run and play

the kitchen is kind of nice

always warm

and smelling like freshly baked bread

I mean it’s not all bad

the resident Witches make sure

that we’re never attacked by anyone

so everyone is safe

but I still don’t think I’ll change my mind

having said that

on a cloudless night

I can really see the moon and stars close up

from the roof

and the trees sing and whisper to each other

all the time

but it’s quiet enough

so that I can read

without being disturbed

and the crows

play with me

and tell me stories

sometimes

they even take me with them

when they fly

they make me close my eyes

and slip into one of them

it’s not as hard as it sounds

once you get used to doing it

but believe me

everything looks different

when you’re looking down

from the sky

I have other animal friends

who are also generous

and take me with them

when they go into the forest

or dig under the ground

sometimes I even let them inside of me

but they only do that once

no one really likes being part of a human

they tell me that they feel sorry for me

and that’s why they let me see what it’s like

to be free and wild

filled with peace and happiness

I guess I’m very fortunate

to have such good friends

and maybe even to live in a castle

perhaps my parents are right

maybe I will change my mind

I’m not going to tell them that

at least not until I’m sure that I’m staying

meanwhile

I think I’ll run through the forest

with a deer

then maybe I’ll read a story

to the new bunnies in the flower garden

then go swimming with the swans

and the fish

if there’s time before dinner

I’ll stop and play with the new lambs

I know that sounds like a lot

but let me tell you

there’s always so much to do

when one lives in a castle

