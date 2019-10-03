We Have Always Lived in the Castle – Christine E. Ray

we have always lived in the castle

safely nestled behind

thick stone walls

tall metal gates

their wickedly pointed tips

razor sharp

murky moat full of frogs

turtles

koi

we have always lived in the castle

playing tag

hide and seek

in dusty rooms

with the living

and the dead

we are never lonely

here

we bathe by candlelight

besides the cozy kitchen hearth

carefully comb the tangles

from each other’s hair

we have always lived in the castle

keeping ourselves

to ourselves

rarely venturing past

the grounds

to visit the nearby village

some could call quaint

deliveries received

at the property line

Mondays and Thursdays, please

we will meet you

with our wheeled wagon

we do not welcome guests

or strangers

gladly

not all of our skeletons

safely hidden in closets

or buried six feet below

the shade of willow trees

the unsuspecting are hurried

quickly back to the road

they mustn’t disturb Father

or other dark things

that dwell here

we have always lived in the castle

for us

it is simply home

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved