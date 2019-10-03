We Have Always Lived in the Castle – Christine E. Ray

we have always lived in the castle
safely nestled behind
thick stone walls
tall metal gates
their wickedly pointed tips
razor sharp
murky moat full of frogs
turtles
koi
we have always lived in the castle
playing tag
hide and seek
in dusty rooms
with the living
and the dead
we are never lonely
here
we bathe by candlelight
besides the cozy kitchen hearth
carefully comb the tangles
from each other’s hair
we have always lived in the castle
keeping ourselves
to ourselves
rarely venturing past
the grounds
to visit the nearby village
some could call quaint
deliveries received
at the property line
Mondays and Thursdays, please
we will meet you
with our wheeled wagon
we do not welcome guests
or strangers
gladly
not all of our skeletons
safely hidden in closets
or buried six feet below
the shade of willow trees
the unsuspecting are hurried
quickly back to the road
they mustn’t disturb Father
or other dark things
that dwell here
we have always lived in the castle
for us
it is simply home
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
