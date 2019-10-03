We Have Always Lived in the Castle – Robert G Wertzler

You think you own the castle?

You are the late comer.

Even your noble ancestors were.

We were here before this was built

Already here when ancient trees

Were felled to make a simple hill fort

Sacred trees they were too, ours

We watched when stone (ours too)

Was carved from the hill to build

These walls and halls

We tasted the blood of defenders

And that of attackers, as we did

The sacrifices of ages past and

That of suicides and murders

And of drunk men who fell off

The walls, and workers crushed

By stones in the building, and

Of women’s flow and birthing’s rush

And every other creature

From greatest to smallest

That has ever bled in this place

Take care, mortal, offend us not

Lest we hunger for yours.

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”