he is stealthy as the night

slipping through

bedroom windows

bare feet leaving

faint impressions

in the rug

he likes to inch

the covers down slowly

oh so slowly

from my body

as he whispers

with forked tongue

the games he wants

to play tonight

I tell him one day

I will lock my windows

hang a crucifix

on the wall

sprinkle holy water

around the room

this just makes him laugh

as he slides confidently

into my bed

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved