I am but a wanderer

passing through

slivers of place

of time

unconsciously dropping

pieces of

my heart

like late summer berries

like seed pods

the memory of me

sometimes

floating away

on a draft

leaving only

the lingering whiff

of crisp fall air

sometimes taking root

growing tender green tendrils

in the fertile hearts of others

a taste of sweet-tart apple

that lingers

on the tongue

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved