Quotable Poe Week One – M. Brazfield

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

sweet anguish

because you were my echo

for all eternity you’ve held me

mid air gagged and bound

i clung and you squeezed

an inky black forbidden sickness

blessed only by masters apostates all

i cut my skin for you

i lied and forked my tongue for you

i crawled in shame only for you

but you still held me held me there

like a cave around the diamond

you and i knew each other for a thousand years

my beloved my tempting mistress

i your little nothing lower than waste

your eyes green emeralds

and cheeks of porcelain gold

you smiled into my darkened mirror

and willingly i shred my soul

if only for a taste of you

a taste of a devilish divine kiss

let me crawl raw belly on crystal you nails

caress my blood as a farewell

like sand in the Sahara

let me slip through…