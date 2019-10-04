Quotable Poe Week One-Mandy Kocsis-Troxell

Mandy Kocsis-Troxell takes on the Quotable Poe Challenge
Nevermore shall I love again
And nevermore will love break me
I’ll rise stronger than the strongest of Ravens
With a darkness that might actually save me.
Never will I stand there, bleeding
A tell tale heart dying from their deceiving
With gaping wounds too deep to be seen
For nevermore will I love.
I’ve come to understand, you see
Some things in life aren’t meant for me
I’ve loved with a love that was more than love
And now I’ll love the memory
But nevermore will I love.
I’ll rise like the Raven and never look back
With wings to match the darkest black
And eyes that see the smallest lie
At home in the darkest midnight sky
And nevermore will I love.
© 2019 Mandy Kocsis-Troxell
Mandy Kocsis-Troxell was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan; a fact she takes immense pride in. A Presidential Academic Fitness Award recipient…
