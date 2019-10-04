Quotable Poe Week One – Steve Naisbitt

Poetry Leave a comment

Steve Nasibitt accepts the challenge

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I drink purple-black poison
But we loved with a love that was more than love
Didn’t we?
Promises whispered, fashioned from glass
Then lived by me, while escaping my grasp
Subconsciously tapestries, woven from sand
Where only damage lingers
Hand in hand
With the abandoned child, in you.
That same girl
Reflected in pieces of shattered mirror
Once made from my face
The fragmented reflection of
Some passionate, once noble fool
Who should’ve listened to instinct
Crawling over tissues
Like arachnid’s legs
Who should’ve felt that your heart
Was dead and cold
Who truly thought that we would grow old
Who was I?
To think that you’d change?
Cold blood of the darkest shade
I didn’t want to have to
Walk away, in tragedy
Soul the only thing left, of me

to lose…

Week One_ “But we loved with a love that was more than love—_I and my Annabel Lee;_With a love that the winged seraphs of heaven_Coveted her and me.” -Annabel Lee “Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood the

© 2019 Steve Naisbitt

Steve Naisbitt is the deeply cynical and bitter forty-something author of ‘Among the…

View original post 184 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s