Quotable Poe Week One – Steve Naisbitt

Steve Nasibitt accepts the challenge
I drink purple-black poison
But we loved with a love that was more than love
Didn’t we?
Promises whispered, fashioned from glass
Then lived by me, while escaping my grasp
Subconsciously tapestries, woven from sand
Where only damage lingers
Hand in hand
With the abandoned child, in you.
That same girl
Reflected in pieces of shattered mirror
Once made from my face
The fragmented reflection of
Some passionate, once noble fool
Who should’ve listened to instinct
Crawling over tissues
Like arachnid’s legs
Who should’ve felt that your heart
Was dead and cold
Who truly thought that we would grow old
Who was I?
To think that you’d change?
Cold blood of the darkest shade
I didn’t want to have to
Walk away, in tragedy
Soul the only thing left, of me
to lose…
© 2019 Steve Naisbitt
Steve Naisbitt is the deeply cynical and bitter forty-something author of ‘Among the…
