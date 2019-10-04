Quotable Poe Week One – Steve Naisbitt

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I drink purple-black poison

But we loved with a love that was more than love

Didn’t we?

Promises whispered, fashioned from glass

Then lived by me, while escaping my grasp

Subconsciously tapestries, woven from sand

Where only damage lingers

Hand in hand

With the abandoned child, in you.

That same girl

Reflected in pieces of shattered mirror

Once made from my face

The fragmented reflection of

Some passionate, once noble fool

Who should’ve listened to instinct

Crawling over tissues

Like arachnid’s legs

Who should’ve felt that your heart

Was dead and cold

Who truly thought that we would grow old

Who was I?

To think that you’d change?

Cold blood of the darkest shade

I didn’t want to have to

Walk away, in tragedy

Soul the only thing left, of me

to lose…

© 2019 Steve Naisbitt

