The Castle With Red Doors – Donna Matthews

We have always lived in the castle…you may know the one…the one with the heavy red doors. My mama loved the color red. All the doors, the cabinets in the kitchen, the bathrooms and her entire bedroom chamber were red. She had heavy crimson curtains to black out the room, a ruby red down comforter, and rose silk sheets. She spent most of her time in that room and insisted on fresh dark red roses each morning. And then she died in that carmine room. Her hot blood soaking into her red 70s shag carpet…unseen, unnoticed.

Painting by Donna Matthews with a Let’s Make Art Tutorial

Today’s entry is in a category known as flash fiction. There are many other names (micro, mini, nano, etc) and a variety of different lengths (one-word stories, six-word stories, 100 words, 500 words.)

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

