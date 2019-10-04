The Demon Lover – Georgiann Carlson

my friends say that he’s different

that there’s something about him

that scares them

they tell me to leave him

tell me to run

they’re right

of course

he is different

and there’s definitely

something about him

but I’m not going anywhere

I know what he is

he never lied to me

the demon lover

is mine

he makes me happy

he’s strong

beautiful

and straight

from hell

the thing is

he has no idea

what I am

I’m afraid that if I tell him

he’ll be

the one to leave

the one to run

so I control myself

the best I can

after all

he’s only a demon

all I can do

is try not to

hurt him

