The Demon Lover – Georgiann Carlson

my friends say that he’s different
that there’s something about him
that scares them
they tell me to leave him
tell me to run
they’re right
of course
he is different
and there’s definitely
something about him
but I’m not going anywhere
I know what he is
he never lied to me
the demon lover
is mine
he makes me happy
he’s strong
beautiful
and straight
from hell
the thing is
he has no idea
what I am
I’m afraid that if I tell him
he’ll be
the one to leave
the one to run
so I control myself
the best I can
after all
he’s only a demon
all I can do
is try not to
hurt him
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
3 comments
Oh, a fine twist!
I agree!
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson – A lover who needs TLC from her
