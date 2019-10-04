The Demon Lover – Robert G Wertzler

She is a lover of demons

Even, a seductress of demons

What fools those demons can be

Seeing a beautiful young woman

With an interest in the dark arts

An easy catch, they think

Such an easy soul to harvest

One they could use to draw in

Other mortals by their desires

But mortals are not her desire

And she is not tempted by

Their standard promises of wealth,

Eternal youth, or temporal power

She is not satisfied even by

Their sexual prowess (but enjoys it)

No, she wants more, something

More unexpected, deemed impossible

To awaken in their cold, dark hearts

Love, not mere lust, actual love

Tenderness, a desire to make her happy

And, somehow, she does

They find her irresistible

Because she does love them

Loves that in them that is not evil

She loses them all, of course

And misses them when they are

Called home to Hell for

Their failure to take her soul

Called home with broken hearts

To be separated from her

And useless to their master

Much as she would like to

Work her magic on the Prince

Of Hell, Persephone is not

Inclined to share her husband

And told her so quite firmly

And also quite affectionately

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”