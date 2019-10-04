Un/non sellable Poem-Kushal Poddar

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Let’s make children for

those detention centers,

one more, once more.

In the cells of vapor

a face becomes the other.

The other another.

All return, you know;

only you don’t know

what they look like

A bird on your shower room

window sill stares at you

as if you’re its day’s grain or its genesis.

© 2019 Kushal Poddar

Authored ‘The Circus Came To My Island’, ‘A Place For Your Ghost Animals, Understanding The Neighborhood’, ‘Scratches Within’, ‘Kleptomaniac’s Book of Unoriginal Poems’, ‘Eternity Restoration Project- Selected and New Poems’ and now ‘Herding My Thoughts To The Slaughterhouse-A Prequel’ (Alien Buddha Press)

