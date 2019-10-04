Un/non sellable Poem-Kushal Poddar

Kushal Poddar on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
Let’s make children for
those detention centers,
one more, once more.
In the cells of vapor
a face becomes the other.
The other another.
All return, you know;
only you don’t know
what they look like
A bird on your shower room
window sill stares at you
as if you’re its day’s grain or its genesis.
© 2019 Kushal Poddar
Authored ‘The Circus Came To My Island’, ‘A Place For Your Ghost Animals, Understanding The Neighborhood’, ‘Scratches Within’, ‘Kleptomaniac’s Book of Unoriginal Poems’, ‘Eternity Restoration Project- Selected and New Poems’ and now ‘Herding My Thoughts To The Slaughterhouse-A Prequel’ (Alien Buddha Press)