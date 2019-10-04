We have always lived in the castle – Sarah Connor

With its high walls and heavy gates

that open with the gleam of gold

the flash of plastic

we have always lived here

secure in our large vocabularies

and convoluted grammar

and our knowledge of which fork to use.

We have always lived here

and wondered why others choose

to live in crowded tenements

and walk on muddy cart-tracks

to smoke on street corners

take pills and shit

to manufacture moods

when here, in this high tower,

the views are wonderful

and the breeze brings scents

of moonlight blossoms

come up come up

we call

then shut the door

Sarah Connor lives in the deep south west of England. She works with children and young people with mental health difficulties. She writes poetry to explore the world and clarify her thoughts, and regularly blogs at Fmme writes poems