We have always lived in the castle – Sarah Connor

With its high walls and heavy gates
that open with the gleam of gold
the flash of plastic
we have always lived here
secure in our large vocabularies
and convoluted grammar
and our knowledge of which fork to use.

We have always lived here
and wondered why others choose
to live in crowded tenements
and walk on muddy cart-tracks
to smoke on street corners
take pills and shit
to manufacture moods

when here, in this high tower,
the views are wonderful
and the breeze brings scents
of moonlight blossoms

come up come up
we call
then shut the door

Sarah Connor lives in the deep south west of England. She works with children and young people with mental health difficulties. She writes poetry to explore the world and clarify her thoughts, and regularly blogs at Fmme writes poems

