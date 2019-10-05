The Heads of Cerberus – Robert G Wertzler

He’s such a good dog

Happy to have his ears scratched

All of them

And lick you with his tongues

And catch multiple Frisbees

Just don’t mess with his master

Or try to leave Hades

He takes his duties seriously

Does this very good dog

And he likes his treats,

Shall we say, fresh

Good dog, Cerberus, good boy

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”