The Heads of Cerberus – Robert G Wertzler

He’s such a good dog
Happy to have his ears scratched
All of them
And lick you with his tongues
And catch multiple Frisbees
Just don’t mess with his master
Or try to leave Hades
He takes his duties seriously
Does this very good dog
And he likes his treats,
Shall we say, fresh
Good dog, Cerberus, good boy
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”