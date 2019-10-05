The Temptress – Donna Matthews

the demon lover

a temptress of desire

attractive tonight

Painting by Donna Matthews

The above poem is written in the form of senryu. Similar to Haiku in structure (an unrhymed poetic form consisting of 17 syllables arranged in three lines of 5-7-5 syllables respectively), a senryu is generally more focused on human nature and tends to be more ironic or satirical. Learn more about poetry styles here.

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

Read more of Donna’s writing at DJ RANCH