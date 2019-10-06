Eye of the Storm (Revisited)

loving her was

like loving a hurricane

a tornado

she was a force

of nature

changeable

unpredictable

given to abruptly

changing trajectory

she could be fierce

full of fury

that sometimes dissipated quickly

and at others obliterated

all obstacles in her path

sometimes her jasmine-scented

summer breeze

blew gently

ruffling hair

capturing his attention

soothing

drawing him in

other times

he would get caught

in the maelstrom

of her intensity

thrilling

terrifying

at times

he would

land in the calm

at the eye of

Her storm

the quiet center

where she was still

peaceful

a fluid embrace

precious moments

before her storm

raged on

