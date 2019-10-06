Eye of the Storm (Revisited)

loving her was
like loving a hurricane
a tornado
she was a force
of nature
changeable
unpredictable
given to abruptly
changing trajectory
she could be fierce
full of fury
that sometimes dissipated quickly
and at others obliterated
all obstacles in her path
sometimes her jasmine-scented
summer breeze
blew gently
ruffling hair
capturing his attention
soothing
drawing him in
other times
he would get caught
in the maelstrom
of her intensity
thrilling
terrifying
at times
he would
land in the calm
at the eye of
Her storm
the quiet center
where she was still
peaceful
a fluid embrace
precious moments
before her storm
raged on
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved