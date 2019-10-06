The Witching Hour – Georgiann Carlson

every night
at the witching hour
women everywhere stop
and listen
they close their eyes
and reach for the heartbeat
of their sisters
and of those who went before
witches are their most dangerous
at midnight
that’s when the lightning runs through them
reminding them
of who they are
reminding them of the flames
of the Burning Times
reminding them
of revenge
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life