The Witching Hour – Georgiann Carlson

every night

at the witching hour

women everywhere stop

and listen

they close their eyes

and reach for the heartbeat

of their sisters

and of those who went before

witches are their most dangerous

at midnight

that’s when the lightning runs through them

reminding them

of who they are

reminding them of the flames

of the Burning Times

reminding them

of revenge

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life