The Witching Hour – Robert G. Wertzler

Is there a particular hour for witching?

Oh, come now, does any

Serious witch do witching

Just one hour per day or

As may be, night?

I think not

I think real witching must be

A full-time thing

A way of being in the world

A practice of spirit and faith

In the integration of humans

With all the natural world

Don’t believe me?

Ask any genuine Witch

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”