I heard Annabel Jones’ Asking for a Friend and a couple of the lyrics really got under my skin. They inspired the piece below.

I watch helpless

as sadness swallows

you whole

too weary to fight

you are going down

without a sound

slipping into the

deep stillness

where my arms do not reach

I call your name

over and over

into the darkness

while seeking a strong

rope or sturdy branch

to lower down to you

that I am not certain

you will even

try to grasp

passers-by pause, curious

at my frantic attempts to reach you

How do you stay clear?

How can you find peace?

I inquire of

the disinterested strangers

I am asking for a friend