Modern Prometheus becomes the Little Stranger – M.A. Morris

So now we know,

You told me I wasn’t,

But I was—

Your creation.

Said you loved me

Just the way I was—

But was it true?

Yes, I was perfect

Just the way I was—

You said,

But you didn’t care for:

My curly hair,

My dresses,

My high heels,

My red lipstick.

So, I became a cut out,

A sewn together woman

Of the rest of my parts

With the parts you inserted.

Then electrified and brought back

To life by a love you claimed

Was for the true me.

Now the parts you inserted

Die away, shriveling at the lack

Of your electricity.

I stumble,

A stiff-legged walk to your door,

Shuck this graying shit and warm myself

By the fire I create to burn

These rigor mortised parts.

Thus, I become something more akin

To myself once again—

That little stranger

With curly hair,

Wearing dresses,

High heels,

And signature whore red—

I become

My little one.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing