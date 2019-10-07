Worst Mom – Pallavi

Photo by Matheus Bertelli from Pexels

Children of Culver neighborhood

keep your doors locked and windows shut

The night before Halloween when you will be in your bed

at the witching hour will come out the dead

A Vampire, from the 18th century

will once again roam your streets and alleys

He comes to life each fall on the day,

five months after the end of May

The cold air you feel on your neck, is him breathing

sneaks up when you go trick or treating

Children roaming alone at night are his biggest feast

slimy fingers tummies filled with candies,

pops and gummies stuck to teeth all are his favorite meat

Now there’s one way to save yourselves

eat broccoli beans carrots and peas

Greens are his biggest nightmare

while opening of wrappers makes his mouth melt

So children of Culver neighborhood

are you listening…

If you don’t believe my story you might succumb to his fury

But if you do, you will have DEFINITELY fallen for this mom, trying to feed you kids some veggies!! 🙂

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts