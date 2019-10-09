Bony Hand – Donna Matthews

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

the snow is falling faster
now that my sun has set
the cold flakes
land softly on my face
I hear a whistle
a horse whine
a rein snap
my phantom coach has arrived
my time here finished
his bony hand helps me up

Painting by Donna Matthews

 

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories.  In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

Read more of Donna’s writing at DJ RANCH

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s