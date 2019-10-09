Bony Hand – Donna Matthews

the snow is falling faster

now that my sun has set

the cold flakes

land softly on my face

I hear a whistle

a horse whine

a rein snap

my phantom coach has arrived

my time here finished

his bony hand helps me up

Painting by Donna Matthews

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

Read more of Donna’s writing at DJ RANCH