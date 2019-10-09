Bony Hand – Donna Matthews

the snow is falling faster
now that my sun has set
the cold flakes
land softly on my face
I hear a whistle
a horse whine
a rein snap
my phantom coach has arrived
my time here finished
his bony hand helps me up
Painting by Donna Matthews
Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.
