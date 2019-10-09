Down a Dark Hall – Melita White

I stand and look
Down a dark hall
My feet they move
I hold the wall
My eyes adjust
Down a dark hall

My heart it thumps
Down a dark hall
My lungs they catch
My skin feels cool
My head it scans
Down a dark hall

My ears prick up
Down a dark hall
Your breath I hear
My nostrils flare
Your musk I smell
Down a dark hall

Your heat I feel
Down a dark hall
My hand seeks yours
But finds thin air
A figment of love
You’re nowhere at all
But you never were
Down a dark hall

I meet myself
Down a dark hall
And fumble around
And feel for the wall
And turn on the light
And it’s no longer dark
Down the dark hall
I’m here, I’m all

 

Melita White is founder and writer of the blog Feminist Confessional, a space that features feminist poetry, essays and personal pieces in a confessional style, with a focus on the MeToo movement. She is a composer and musician and loves making all kinds of things.

