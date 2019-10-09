Down a Dark Hall – Melita White

I stand and look

Down a dark hall

My feet they move

I hold the wall

My eyes adjust

Down a dark hall

My heart it thumps

Down a dark hall

My lungs they catch

My skin feels cool

My head it scans

Down a dark hall

My ears prick up

Down a dark hall

Your breath I hear

My nostrils flare

Your musk I smell

Down a dark hall

Your heat I feel

Down a dark hall

My hand seeks yours

But finds thin air

A figment of love

You’re nowhere at all

But you never were

Down a dark hall

I meet myself

Down a dark hall

And fumble around

And feel for the wall

And turn on the light

And it’s no longer dark

Down the dark hall

I’m here, I’m all

Melita White is founder and writer of the blog Feminist Confessional, a space that features feminist poetry, essays and personal pieces in a confessional style, with a focus on the MeToo movement. She is a composer and musician and loves making all kinds of things.