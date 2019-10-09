Down A Dark Hall – Robert G. Wertzler

Down the dark hall

Floor sloping ever down

Turn about hoping to

Go back up and out

Against all reason

It still tips down

Hear the monster

Restlessly waiting down there

Smell its scent of decay

See no hope of escape

A decision to make

Fight a way out or

Scream for rescue

Or go down, down, down

And embrace the monster

Let it dine on your mind

Let it suck out hope and love

One small spark is in the darkness

A question: How long, how long

Until the Prozac kicks in?

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”