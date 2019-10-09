Down a Dark Hallway – Georgiann Carlson

she entered the abandoned church

and the screaming began immediately

it was accompanied by moaning

and wailing

then begging

and every now and then

fear washed over her

so much pain and suffering

lived inside the walls and floors

lies bled red

running in narrow rivulets down the walls

greed rotted the wood

pictures of torture and rape

flashed across the floor

and crawled over the ceilings

priests

in their dirty ghostly garments

drifted through the hallway

thirty pieces

of silver in their hands

the faces of the children they had destroyed

ran up and down their robes

as their victims stood in silence

horror in their eyes

their mouths open in a silent scream

the echo’s of false sermons

rang loud and clear

rushing back and forth

looking for fearful ears

to infect

she looked at her notepad

checked what she had written

then said

“It’s a hell hole, like all the others. Torch it.”

The healing flames went up. The crew waited, then they destroyed the ashes, making sure that no religious infection could ever escape.

