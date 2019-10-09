I stand before you
more naked
more stripped down
than I have ever been
vulnerable
unsteady
I have always thought
falling in love
would be a gentle
drop backwards
gracefully landing
into piles of autumn leaves
freshly fallen snow
but this is mad
uncontrolled
cartwheeling
free-fall tumbling
I no longer know
up from down
breathless
worried about a crash
my heart beats
like a wild thing
as you free yourself
from the rest of your clothes
no armor
left between us
we are revealed
trembling
equal parts desire
fear
after an eternity
you step in
and hold my face
tenderly
reverently
I am feeling
emotions I have
no language for
you are the
eye of this hurricane
calm in the center
of this storm
capable of holding
us steady
during this crazy ride
I am reminded
of everything
that has brought us here
to this moment
it is grounding
I am less afraid
with your hands firm
but gentle
on my face
your extraordinary eyes
hold mine
your skin
so close but not
quite touching
and suddenly
all I long to do
is bridge the remaining distance
between us
continue falling
into you
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved