I stand before you

more naked

more stripped down

than I have ever been

vulnerable

unsteady

I have always thought

falling in love

would be a gentle

drop backwards

gracefully landing

into piles of autumn leaves

freshly fallen snow

but this is mad

uncontrolled

cartwheeling

free-fall tumbling

I no longer know

up from down

breathless

worried about a crash

my heart beats

like a wild thing

as you free yourself

from the rest of your clothes

no armor

left between us

we are revealed

trembling

equal parts desire

fear

after an eternity

you step in

and hold my face

tenderly

reverently

I am feeling

emotions I have

no language for

you are the

eye of this hurricane

calm in the center

of this storm

capable of holding

us steady

during this crazy ride

I am reminded

of everything

that has brought us here

to this moment

it is grounding

I am less afraid

with your hands firm

but gentle

on my face

your extraordinary eyes

hold mine

your skin

so close but not

quite touching

and suddenly

all I long to do

is bridge the remaining distance

between us

continue falling

into you

