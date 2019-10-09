St. Lucy’s Home for Girls Raised by Wolves – Georgiann Carlson

welcome

to St. Lucy’s Home for Girls Raised by Wolves

don’t mind the howling

it’s just a 101 class

that seems to be having trouble harmonizing

howling is an important part

of pack life

it’s one of the ways we communicate

body language

is another

those of us

who live at St. Lucy’s

really do run with wolves

we also hunt

and bring down prey

not other animals

of course

but men

who need to be taught a lesson

oh don’t fret

we only take the bad ones

wolves live in the school with us

they teach us

and care for us

we do the same in return

the best job at the school

is watching over our new brothers and sisters

the puppies are adorable

we often sleep among them

some of us

have learned to shape shift

it’s not that hard

once you get the hang of it

when we hunt

the men run

sometimes they scream

we can smell their fear

but against us

they don’t have a chance

just like the women they hunt

the girls at St. Lucy’s

provide a public service

and we’re very proud

of the work we do

not one man

has ever gotten away

