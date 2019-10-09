St. Lucy’s Home for Girls Raised by Wolves – Georgiann Carlson

welcome
to St. Lucy’s Home for Girls Raised by Wolves
don’t mind the howling
it’s just a 101 class
that seems to be having trouble harmonizing
howling is an important part
of pack life
it’s one of the ways we communicate
body language
is another
those of us
who live at St. Lucy’s
really do run with wolves
we also hunt
and bring down prey
not other animals
of course
but men
who need to be taught a lesson
oh don’t fret
we only take the bad ones
wolves live in the school with us
they teach us
and care for us
we do the same in return
the best job at the school
is watching over our new brothers and sisters
the puppies are adorable
we often sleep among them
some of us
have learned to shape shift
it’s not that hard
once you get the hang of it
when we hunt
the men run
sometimes they scream
we can smell their fear
but against us
they don’t have a chance
just like the women they hunt
the girls at St. Lucy’s
provide a public service
and we’re very proud
of the work we do
not one man
has ever gotten away
