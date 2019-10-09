The Moon’s Mistress – Joanne C. Hillhouse

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

The curtain shifted
A light fluttering
Animals stirred
feeling
The pull of foreday morning
When
The dead danced on the graves
That had been laid for them
They phased through the stone
And wandered
It was the witching hour
A time of night when obeah men
Worked their magic
And ‘mad’ women danced
For the moon’s entertainment

Joanne C. Hillhouse is a writer from Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, but recognizes neither geography nor genre boundaries. She has six published books of fiction, children’s picture books to adult contemporary novels (The Boy from Willow Bend, Dancing Nude in the Moonlight, Oh Gad!, Musical Youth, With Grace, and Lost! A Caribbean Sea Adventure); and freelances digitally as a writer-editor-and-trainer. Find her online at JHOHADLI

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s