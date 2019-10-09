The Moon’s Mistress – Joanne C. Hillhouse

The curtain shifted

A light fluttering

Animals stirred

feeling

The pull of foreday morning

When

The dead danced on the graves

That had been laid for them

They phased through the stone

And wandered

It was the witching hour

A time of night when obeah men

Worked their magic

And ‘mad’ women danced

For the moon’s entertainment

Joanne C. Hillhouse is a writer from Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, but recognizes neither geography nor genre boundaries. She has six published books of fiction, children’s picture books to adult contemporary novels (The Boy from Willow Bend, Dancing Nude in the Moonlight, Oh Gad!, Musical Youth, With Grace, and Lost! A Caribbean Sea Adventure); and freelances digitally as a writer-editor-and-trainer. Find her online at JHOHADLI