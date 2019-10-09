The Moon’s Mistress – Joanne C. Hillhouse

The curtain shifted
A light fluttering
Animals stirred
feeling
The pull of foreday morning
When
The dead danced on the graves
That had been laid for them
They phased through the stone
And wandered
It was the witching hour
A time of night when obeah men
Worked their magic
And ‘mad’ women danced
For the moon’s entertainment
Joanne C. Hillhouse is a writer from Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, but recognizes neither geography nor genre boundaries. She has six published books of fiction, children’s picture books to adult contemporary novels (The Boy from Willow Bend, Dancing Nude in the Moonlight, Oh Gad!, Musical Youth, With Grace, and Lost! A Caribbean Sea Adventure); and freelances digitally as a writer-editor-and-trainer. Find her online at JHOHADLI