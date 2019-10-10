Beloved – Robert G. Wertzler

We were lovers long ago

Madly, wildly, fiercely

In love, so long ago

Now, I cannot think of her

Without those lines

From Annabel Lee

But no wind came from heaven

To chill and kill her

No, a new romance came

A mysterious man

Who changed her

Took the rose from her cheek

And left her pale

Left her strange

And wearing black

She left a note:

“Nevermore; Because

I still love you.”

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”